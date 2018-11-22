“To enjoy the race will be my top priority,” said Alonso. “I know we are not competitive enough to fight against big teams. But we are fighting with Force India for Constructor’s Championship and it will be nice to finish in front of them. To finish in qualifying perhaps with Q3 will be a dream. It will be nice to do some good laps,” said Alonso adding, “So far it is a normal weekend but Sunday it is going to be different. It will get more emotional. There won’t be celebrations till late in the night because I have to be in Bahrain on Monday morning.”