The 2016 season saw ‘teammates’ Rosberg and Hamilton become embroiled in a sometimes unsavoury title fight as the championship lead went back and forth between the two. It all came down to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix where Hamilton needed to win and hope Rosberg finished fourth or lower if he was to take the championship. However, while did his part by winning, Rosberg clung on to second spot despite pressure from Vettel to take the title.