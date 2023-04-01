Dubai: The second edition of the Kandura Rally took place last night at the Dubai Autodrome and the unique event brought together a community of passionate car and bike enthusiasts.
The Ramadan edition, presented by Autotek, featured countless supercars, modified cars, classic cars and also custom motor bikes on display at the venue which was sprawling with motoring enthusiasts.
The free event in the heart of Motor City began after Iftar and hundreds of motoring fans soaked in all the precious metal on display.
Motoring culture
Organized by Orbit Events, and supported by EMSO, this celebration of motoring culture embodied the spirit of the Kandura, a symbol of style, pride, comfort, and identity for men in the UAE.
With an array of categories that included Modified Saloon, Sports Car, Modified Truck, 4x4 Offroad, Classic Car, Supercar, Slingshot, Sports bike, Touring Bikes, Car Airbrush, and Sound System, this event had something for everyone.
The Car and Bike Show competition was the highlight of the Kandura Rally and several eye catching vehicles battled for the top prize including a heavily modified 2022 Chevrolet Camaro SS, 2021 Ford Mustang GT, 2020 Nissan GTR and 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT.
Over Dh30,o0o was given away to the cars selected as the best by the judges along with gift bags and hampers to members of the public during a question and answer session. Adrenaline seekers enjoyed the highly-anticipated Roll Race DXB featuring an exhilarating head-to-head fun drag race along with racing simulators and radio control drift cars making for an action-packed, fun evening for all.