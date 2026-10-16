113 racers set to tackle Abu Dhabi's Sweihan dunes in Baja Challenge

Fourth season opens October 17 with four racing categories and routes exceeding 100km
The dunes of Sweihan in Abu Dhabi are set to attract adventure enthusiasts and motorsport fans as the Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge 2026–2027 gets underway. Organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council in collaboration with the Emirates Motorsport Organization, the event is expected to draw a diverse field of local and international competitors across multiple racing categories.
The international sporting event forms part of Abu Dhabi’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its position on the global motorsport map and broaden participation in desert rally racing, a discipline that combines speed, technical skill and endurance.
The challenge capitalises on the distinctive desert landscape of Sweihan, with its sand dunes and varied terrain providing a demanding competitive environment that tests riders’ and drivers’ abilities in navigation, vehicle control and route selection. Competitors must demonstrate a high level of physical and technical preparation, concentration and compliance with the safety standards and regulations governing the races.
The event also reflects Abu Dhabi’s strategy to diversify its sporting calendar and attract competitions that combine sporting excellence with tourism and entertainment experiences. It offers spectators an opportunity to discover the world of desert rallying up close, highlighting the close connection between motorsport, the UAE’s natural environment and its desert heritage.
The opening round is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 17, 2026, featuring 113 competitors and crews representing 23 nationalities across four main categories. The participation figures highlight the diversity of the field and the growing appeal of the sport.
The entry list comprises 71 competitors in the motorcycle category, 13 in the quad bike category, nine in the car category and 20 in the buggy category. This line-up promises competition across multiple levels, with each discipline presenting distinct demands in terms of riding and driving technique, vehicle control, speed and the ability to navigate sandy terrain.
The championship brings together professional competitors, amateurs and emerging talents, giving participants an opportunity to test their abilities in genuine competitive conditions while developing their skills and gaining the experience needed to progress to larger regional and international championships.
The fourth season of the Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge comprises four rounds staged at several of the emirate’s prominent desert locations, allowing competitors to tackle a variety of routes and terrain.
The field includes leading competitors representing 23 nationalities, bringing together experience and ambition in races that offer professionals and amateurs alike the opportunity to test their driving and riding skills on challenging desert tracks.
Emirati competitors are represented across the different categories. Among the registered motorcycle competitors are Mohammed Al Balooshi, Hamdan Al Ali and Khalifa Al Rumaithi. The car category includes Mansour Al Heli and Khalid Al Kindi, while female competitors are also participating in the motorcycle, car and buggy categories.
Motorcycle competitions are divided into several classes, including 450cc, above 450cc, Marathon, Adventure, Veterans, Junior and Women. The car category features the T3 and T4 classes, alongside quad bike and buggy competitions in the Pro category.
The opening round will be held in Sweihan, whose desert landscape provides a suitable setting for Baja racing. Its sandy terrain demands advanced riding and driving skills, precise navigation and effective vehicle control, offering competitors a test that combines speed, endurance and accuracy.
In its fourth season, the Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge continues to provide a competitive platform for motorsport, helping expand participation, giving local talents opportunities to compete alongside riders and drivers of different nationalities, and strengthening the presence of desert rallying within Abu Dhabi’s sporting calendar.
All participating vehicles will undergo the required technical inspections before the competitions begin. Final classifications will be confirmed following the inspections, in accordance with the event’s technical and regulatory requirements.
The total route distance in each round exceeds 100 kilometres, divided into laps of approximately 25 kilometres each. According to the published season schedule, the fastest competitors are expected to complete the course in around two hours.
Success in this type of racing depends on far more than speed alone. Competitors must combine technical proficiency with the ability to read the terrain, select the most suitable route and maintain control of their vehicles. Effective time and energy management are also essential, particularly when dealing with changing sand conditions and the challenges posed by dunes.
Vehicle readiness and compliance with technical and organisational requirements are equally critical, especially given the differences between the cars, motorcycles, quad bikes and buggies competing in the event.
The challenge also gives participants the opportunity to compete for cash prizes awarded to winners in each round, providing an additional incentive to improve performance and pursue further success in motorsport.
The Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge plays an important role in broadening participation in motorsport, ensuring that competition is not limited to experienced racers. It allows newcomers to compete alongside professional and veteran participants, gain first-hand experience of organised racing and learn about the preparation and skills required to participate successfully.
The initiative forms part of the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the Emirates Motorsport Organization to develop motorsport and create a wider range of opportunities for local and regional talent, while encouraging amateurs to progress gradually towards more advanced levels of competition.
Holding the rounds at different desert locations also showcases the emirate’s geographical and natural diversity, from the dunes of Sweihan to the sands of Liwa and the desert landscapes of Al Ain. This creates opportunities to connect sporting events with tourism and leisure activities, offering an experience designed to attract adventure enthusiasts and fans of off-road driving.
As it enters its fourth season, the Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge continues to strengthen its presence on the emirate’s motorsport calendar. Its format combines organised competition, skills development and opportunities for both professionals and amateurs, supporting Abu Dhabi’s broader efforts to diversify its sporting events and enhance its appeal to athletes and spectators from within the UAE and abroad.