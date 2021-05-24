More trouble is brewing for two time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, who was arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell on Sunday morning in the national capital, as his job with Indian Railways also hangs in the balance.
Kumar was arrested on Sunday along with his aide Ajay Kumar, who have been on the run for over 18 days in several states after the death of wrestler Sagar Dhankar after a brawl on May 4 at Chhatrasal stadium.
Kumar, employed with the Indian Railways, is posted as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at Chhatrasal Stadium, where the brawl allegedly took place.
Northern Railway spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said: “We will take action as per extent rules once letter is received from Delhi government.”
Dhankar succumbed to injuries later in a hospital.
According to Delhi Police officials, Kumar had travelled to Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana during the 18-day cat-and-mouse chase.
On May 4, two groups of wrestlers clashed with each other at Chhatrasal Stadium leading to the death of 23-year-old Dhankar due to injuries he sustained during the brawl. Kumar won bronze in 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and silver in 2012 London Olympic Games in the 66kg wrestling category.