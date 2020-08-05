PFL MMA App is Fight Central and feature hundreds of hours of content

Professional Fighters League's (PFL) new OTT platform aims to give fight fans free access to premium PFL content. Image Credit: Supplied picture

Dubai: The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the first organization ever to present MMA through a regular season, playoffs, and Championship format, on Wednesday rolled out a new over-the-top (OTT) platform which will give fight fans free access to premium PFL content,

The PFL MMA app is available on Apple TV, Roku, Fire, Android, and iOS devices.

“With the launch of our first OTT platform, we’re excited to fulfill the growing global demand for our product by providing fight fans around the world with free access to premium PFL content wherever, whenever and however they want to consume it,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray.

“Professional Fighters League is a media and content company. As we continue to grow, innovate, and reimagine MMA, we have placed an emphasis on engaging fans all year long through impactful storytelling and unprecedented access to the sport, our fighters, and the action inside the cage. As the app continues to evolve, this will especially be a destination for international fans outside the US.”

The PFL, which is headquartered in Washington, will deliver a full fight library, from classic matchups to million-dollar championship fights, featuring PFL stars such as Kayla Harrison, Ray Cooper and Emiliano Sordi.

Fans will also gain access to never-before-seen World Series of Fighting match-ups.

In addition fans can enjoy original storytelling from PFL Studios, a fully integrated global media division producing original MMA content for all platforms including television, digital and mobile.

Murray drew inspiration for PFL Studios from his time with NFL Films and has assembled a top executive team, including Executive Producer and 16-time Emmy winner George Greenberg and Chief Digital Officer Dan Ghosh-Roy, to lead the effort.

Behind-The-Scenes

PFL MMA will feature exclusive, never-before-seen interviews and footage that will provide fans with unprecedented access to the league, hear from PFL stars like Rory MacDonald and personalities like MMA legend Randy Couture, in addition to celebrity fans.

The league will monetize the OTT platform through sponsorship and advertising opportunities for leading brand partners, in addition to microtransaction purchases for fans tied to gaming and exclusive content.