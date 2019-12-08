Salt Lake City: Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points and Jeff Green matched his season-high with 19 points off the bench, leading the Utah Jazz to a 126-112 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.
Rudy Gobert had 19 points, 11 rebounds and a season-high five assists, and Joe Ingles had a season-high 10 assists and 12 points. Bojan Bogdanovic added 19 points for the Jazz. Utah shot 57% from the field and went 19 of 34 from 3-point range.
Jaren Jackson, Jr. scored 26 points and Jae Crowder added 13 for the Grizzlies. Memphis lost despite forcing 22 turnovers and shooting 53% from the field. The Jazz shot 60.5% and went 11 of 19 from 3-point range in the first half.
Memphis kept pace with the Jazz in the first quarter. The Grizzlies went on a 15-5 run to take a 35-28 lead near the end of the quarter. Crowder sparked the run with back-to-back 3-pointers, drawing a foul and converting a free throw on the second.
Memphis took advantage of six Jazz turnovers in the first quarter, converting them into 13 points. The Grizzlies committed two turnovers.
That all changed in the second quarter. Utah forced seven turnovers, scoring 14 points off the miscues. The Jazz held Memphis to 10 points over the first 10 minutes of the quarter.