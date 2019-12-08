Jeff Green comes off the bench to match his season-high score

Salt Lake City: Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points and Jeff Green matched his season-high with 19 points off the bench, leading the Utah Jazz to a 126-112 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.

Rudy Gobert had 19 points, 11 rebounds and a season-high five assists, and Joe Ingles had a season-high 10 assists and 12 points. Bojan Bogdanovic added 19 points for the Jazz. Utah shot 57% from the field and went 19 of 34 from 3-point range.

Jaren Jackson, Jr. scored 26 points and Jae Crowder added 13 for the Grizzlies. Memphis lost despite forcing 22 turnovers and shooting 53% from the field. The Jazz shot 60.5% and went 11 of 19 from 3-point range in the first half.

Memphis kept pace with the Jazz in the first quarter. The Grizzlies went on a 15-5 run to take a 35-28 lead near the end of the quarter. Crowder sparked the run with back-to-back 3-pointers, drawing a foul and converting a free throw on the second.

Memphis took advantage of six Jazz turnovers in the first quarter, converting them into 13 points. The Grizzlies committed two turnovers.