Heerenveen: After a summer of training, UAE Team Emirates’ Yousuf Mirza returns to racing in the seven-stage 1,122-km Binck Bank Tour through Holland and Belgium from August 13-19.

The Emirati national champion will be riding in support of team leader Diego Ulissi, joined by teammates Filippo Ganna, Manuele Mori, Ben Swift, Jan Polanc and Alexandr Riabushenko. Ulissi is the second highest-ranked rider in the peloton heading into this event.

Sports director Daniele Righi said: “The riders with the skills that can most likely make it to the top part of the classification are Ulissi, who proved to be in good shape last weekend in the Clasica de San Sebastian, and Riabushenko, a young rider with excellent potential for this type of race.

“The faster stages will present Swift with significant chances to try to make it back into the more prestigious spots in the stage classification and, if there should be any breakaways, Polanc will be ready to show off his strength.

“The time trial will take place on a route that isn’t ideal for Ganna, however, he will provide valuable backup for his teammates during the tour, along with Mori and Mirza — who is coming off a period of training with his national team.

“He spent several days riding on the track, focusing on work that should help him find the right pedal stroke to lead out Swift in the approach to the sprints; he will also be giving his usual support to the entire team during each individual stage.”

