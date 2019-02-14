Thursday’s win will see Sharjah enjoy their top position with 35 points, while defending champions Al Ain (32 points) will have an opportunity to keep pace with the leaders when they travel to Al Dhafra on Friday. Al Jazira eased into third place with a 5-0 romp over Fujairah in Thursday’s early match, while Shabab Al Ahli Dubai – who host Ajman on Friday night – are in fourth with 28 points. Al Nasr, meanwhile, continued their abysmal season in ninth place with 16 points.