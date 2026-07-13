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Mbappe vs Yamal: Who will prevail in the World Cup semi-final?

Two of the best players on the planet will go head-to-head in the World Cup semi-final

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Who will get the upper hand in this one?
Who will get the upper hand in this one?

Dubai: Big players live for big moments, and they do not come much bigger than a World Cup semi-final. It’s a stage built for superstars, and one which Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal will meet at as France face Spain for a spot in the final.

When two giants collide is often doesn’t disappoint, that was certainly the case the last time these nations in the UEFA Nations League semi-final.

Yamal shines in nine-goal thriller

The last time Spain and France met, Lamine Yamal stole the spotlight in a sensational UEFA Nations League semi-final showdown.

The teenage sensation produced a performance beyond his years, scoring twice and earning Player of the Match honours as Spain raced into a commanding 4-0 lead before eventually holding on for a dramatic 5-4 victory.

While Kylian Mbappe also found the net, the French superstar was unable to make the same impact as his Spanish counterpart. France spent much of the match chasing the game, and despite a late fightback, Mbappe could not inspire a comeback as Yamal’s brilliance proved the difference on the night.

Current form favours Mbappe

While Yamal holds the better record in this fixture, having won both of the matches he has played against France and scoring three goals across those encounters, it is Mbappe who arrives in the stronger form.

The French forward has been almost unstoppable whenever he pulls on his national team shirt, leading an extraordinary Golden Boot race alongside Lionel Messi, with both players currently sitting on eight goals.

Mbappe has been central to France’s success throughout the tournament, finding the net in five of their six matches and consistently delivering when his country has needed him most.

For Yamal, this tournament has been a quiet one by his incredibly high standards.

The teenager has scored just once for Spain, with Luis de la Fuente’s side earning more praise for their defensive resilience than their attacking firepower.

A knock suffered before the tournament may have affected his sharpness, but a return to face France could be exactly the spark he needs.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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FIFA World CupLamine YamalFIFAKylian Mbappe

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