Martinez apologises for outburst as Man Utd issue fine

Martinez directed negative comments towards the board following United’s lose to Atletico
Dubai: Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has apologised after making controversial comments about the club's leadership.
Following United's Champions League defeat by Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, Martinez suggested the club had failed to provide head coach Michael Carrick with a squad equipped to compete.
The Argentina international held discussions with United officials on Thursday before releasing a statement.
"Today I met with the club's leadership and the manager," Martinez said in a social media post.
"It was a very positive conversation, where we were able to exchange views and speak openly about what happened after Tuesday's game.
"Everyone knows that I am a passionate person and that I live football with great intensity.
"The frustration of the defeat led me to express how I felt at a time and place that perhaps were not the right ones, and for that I want to apologise."
Martinez has also reportedly received a formal fine from the club for his comments.
Carrick is scheduled to face the media on Friday ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Leeds United at Elland Road (17:00 GST).
United head into the fixture having won just two of their nine games this season. They sit 13th in the Premier League table, with six points from six matches.
After United's defeat by Atletico Madrid, Martinez called for greater investment in the [Manchester United] squad and said he expected "more from our technical director (Jason Wilcox)".
The 28-year-old subsequently admitted he had "spoke out of anger and frustration" when making the remarks, while insisting he had "belief in my team-mates, our manager and everyone working to help this club move forward".
Former United captain Roy Keane, speaking on The Overlap podcast, labelled the situation at his old club "a bit of a circus".
In his statement on Thursday, Martinez also said: "Our club is at its best when we are all united, and I recognise that my words in that moment did not help with that.
"I know that every single person at [Manchester United] is doing everything possible to achieve our shared ambition: bringing the success that this club and its supporters deserve.
"With this situation now behind us, we are fully focused on winning together."