Martinez delivered a blunt assessment after the loss, defending the coach Michael Carrick and his fellow players while suggesting the club’s problems extended beyond their performances on the pitch. His remarks were seen as an indirect criticism of the club’s hierarchy and its approach to recruitment.

The exchange highlights the tension surrounding United as the club faces renewed scrutiny over its results, recruitment and direction. They currently sit at seventh position in the UCL standings following their first loss of European campaign while holding the 13 th position in the Premier League.

“He wants the club to invest more money in more players, and to do that he’s probably one of the players who’ll be out the door, if I’m being honest,” Rooney said.

Rooney acknowledged that Martinez had a point about the need for investment, particularly in attack and defence. However, he questioned the defender’s own contribution and suggested his comments could backfire.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.