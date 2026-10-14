GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Wayne Rooney accuses Lisandro Martinez of disrespecting his Manchester United teammates

Rooney criticises Martinez for public remarks on Manchester United recruitment

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Wayne Rooney and Lisandro Martinez
Wayne Rooney and Lisandro Martinez
AFP

Dubai: Wayne Rooney has criticised Lisandro Martinez for publicly questioning Manchester United’s recruitment, accusing the defender of disrespecting his teammates after their 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Martinez delivered a blunt assessment after the loss, defending the coach Michael Carrick and his fellow players while suggesting the club’s problems extended beyond their performances on the pitch. His remarks were seen as an indirect criticism of the club’s hierarchy and its approach to recruitment.

The Argentine’s comments reignited debate over United’s squad-building strategy, with questions continuing over whether the club has invested sufficiently to compete at the highest level.

Rooney, however, felt Martinez had crossed a line by taking the issue into the public domain.

“I think he’s maybe gone a bit too far, and that should have stayed internal,” the former United captain said during Amazon Prime Video’s Champions League broadcast.

Rooney acknowledged that Martinez had a point about the need for investment, particularly in attack and defence. However, he questioned the defender’s own contribution and suggested his comments could backfire.

“He wants the club to invest more money in more players, and to do that he’s probably one of the players who’ll be out the door, if I’m being honest,” Rooney said.

“His performances haven’t been good enough.”

The former England striker added that Martinez’s intervention appeared to have an agenda, despite agreeing that United needed reinforcements.

“He’s disrespecting his teammates… It’s not going to help the situation at the club at the minute,” Rooney said.

Rooney also saw some positives in United’s performance against Atletico, disagreeing with the suggestion that the display offered little encouragement.

The exchange highlights the tension surrounding United as the club faces renewed scrutiny over its results, recruitment and direction. They currently sit at seventh position in the UCL standings following their first loss of European campaign while holding the 13th position in the Premier League.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
Show More
Related Topics:
manchester united

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai Basketball begins EuroLeague with a bang

Dubai Basketball begins EuroLeague with a bang

3m read
The two fierce rivals are going head-to-head again but this time off the pitch

UEFA handed Real Madrid dossier on Negreira case

3m read
Real Madrid's Uruguayan midfielder #08 Federico Valverde runs with the ball during the Spanish league football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Real Madrid CF at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on September 20, 2026.

Valverde likely to miss Uruguay's game against India

1m read
Atletico Madrid's Canadian forward #15 Jonathan David (L) and Atletico Madrid's Spanish midfielder #06 Koke react after the Spanish league football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Real Madrid CF at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on September 20, 2026.

This is how Koke changed the Madrid derby

3m read