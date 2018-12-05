Buffalo, New York: Auston Matthews scored his second goal with three seconds on the clock in overtime, and the Toronto Maple Leafs matched their best start in 84 years with a 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night.
The Maple Leafs won their fifth straight game and improved to 20-8. The only other time it took them just 28 games to reach 20 wins was when they opened the 1934-35 season at 20-6-2.
Nate Schmidt scored twice in the final two minutes to lift Vegas over Washington 5-3 in a rematch of the Stanley Cup final last spring. Patric Hornqvist’s natural hat trick in the third period powered Pittsburgh TO 6-3 win past Colorado.