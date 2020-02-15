Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued Decree No. (5) of 2020 appointing Sheikh Mansour Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum as Chairman of Dubai Sports Council.

The Decree is effective from the date of issuance, and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Mansour will replace Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, under whom the Council rose in stature ever since it’s inception in 2005. As the regulatory body for all sports activities in Dubai, DSC has played a key role in successfully hosting major sporting events, conferences as well as creating a comprehensive sports environment that meets the requirements of the society.