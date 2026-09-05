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Manchester City beat Coventry in Premier League

City edge Coventry to maintain flawless Premier League start

Last updated:
WAM
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Manchester City's Erling Haaland, right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Coventry City in Manchester, England, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Coventry City in Manchester, England, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026.
AP

Manchester City continued their winning run in the English Premier League with a 1-0 victory over Coventry City at the Etihad Stadium today in the third round of the competition.

The win took Manchester City to nine points with a perfect record, while Coventry City remained without a point. Erling Haaland scored the only goal of the match in the 26th minute.

Elsewhere in the same round, Crystal Palace beat Fulham 3-2, while Brentford drew 1-1 with Sunderland and Brighton drew 1-1 with Leeds United. Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur played out a goalless draw, as did Hull City and Aston Villa.

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