Why China Open title is ‘more than a trophy’ for Djokovic

The legendary Serbian won his 102nd title of his career in Beijing
Dubai: After winning the China Open for the seventh time in what has been a sensational career, Novak Djokovic felt prouder than ever.
The 39-year-old Djokovic was leading De Minaur, who is 12 years younger, 7-6 (7-3) 0-1 when the Australian was forced to retire with an apparent left thigh injury.
Both players received medical treatment following a 68-minute opening set, but De Minaur was only able to play one more game before the pair shook hands.
The victory means Djokovic has now won at least one singles title for 21 consecutive years.
But out of all the trophies he has won over his illustrious career this one felt a little different.
With the end of his career nearing, Djokovic explained this title as “much more than one trophy.”
"I always have high expectations and want to visualise myself with the trophy, but particularly here in Beijing, the place where I've never lost," Djokovic said.
"This trophy means much more than one trophy, one tournament."
It is what makes Djokovic’s seventh China Open title all the more impressive. The 39-year-old arrived in Beijing having endured one of the most difficult seasons of his career, with persistent physical issues making it a struggle simply to get through tournaments. He had admitted that 2026 had been a “big, big struggle”, while his China Open triumph was his first title of the season.
The year had started with Djokovic coming agonisingly close to the one prize he continues to chase. He reached the Australian Open final in January looking to win a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title, a victory that would have moved him clear of Margaret Court's 24 and made him the outright record-holder for major singles titles. Instead, he surrendered an early lead before Carlos Alcaraz fought back to win 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 and claim his first Australian Open crown.
Things became considerably tougher at the other Grand Slams. Djokovic was beaten by Joao Fonseca in the fourth round at Roland Garros after a gruelling five-set encounter, before suffering one of the most alarming defeats of his career at the US Open. He was knocked out in the opening round by Mariano Navone, his earliest Grand Slam exit since the 2006 Australian Open, after struggling physically and vomiting during the match.