Why China Open title is ‘more than a trophy’ for Djokovic

Things became considerably tougher at the other Grand Slams. Djokovic was beaten by Joao Fonseca in the fourth round at Roland Garros after a gruelling five-set encounter, before suffering one of the most alarming defeats of his career at the US Open. He was knocked out in the opening round by Mariano Navone, his earliest Grand Slam exit since the 2006 Australian Open, after struggling physically and vomiting during the match.