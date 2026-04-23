Man City go top of EPL, positive step or a missed opportunity?

City surpass Arsenal following win over Burnley
Dubai: Manchester City’s win over Burnley knocks Arsenal off their perch at the top of the Premier League table, but was it a missed opportunity for Pep Guardiola’s side?
While City have impressively reeled in Arsenal’s nine-point lead, their clash with Burnley, who have won just four games all season, represented more than just a chance to go top. It was a prime opportunity to significantly boost their goal difference in what is shaping up to be a title race that could go right down to the wire.
Instead, Guardiola’s side left Turf Moor with a narrow 1–0 win, having spurned several opportunities throughout the match to put the game beyond doubt and add further gloss to the score line.
Nevertheless, Erling Haaland’s strike just five minutes in was enough for Man City to go top of the table for the first time since August.
For Burnley, the defeat confirmed their fate in the top-flight, sealing relegation after a testing return season in the Premier League.
While it is clear that Manchester City have taken a significant step in the title race, their 1–0 victory over Burnley leaves them level with Arsenal FC on 70 points.
Both sides also share the same goal difference of +37, with City sitting top only due to having scored three more goals than their title rivals.
In a post-match interview with Sky Sports, Haaland dismissed suggestions that his side had squandered a chance to further improve their goal difference.
“We had a lot of chances but I’m happy we win and that’s the most important thing, anything else… don’t think just try to win,” said Haaland.
When it was suggested that City hadn’t played as well as they did last weekend against Arsenal, Haaland shrugged as he responded: “As I said, it’s all about winning. No matter how, we try to play our football and just try to win.
“That’s what you have in your mindset and now focus on Saturday.”
Haaland was then pressed on suggestions that City were expected to put several more goals past Burnley.
Looking irritated, the City forward said: “Don’t think about the goals, think about winning. As I said now three times.”
The race for the title continues this weekend as Arsenal welcome Newcastle to the Emirates in what many see as a must win game for the Gunners.
For City, it's a trip to Wembley where they take on Championship side Southampton in the FA Cup semi-final.