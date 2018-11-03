Helsinki: Roberto Luongo made 32 saves in his return from a knee injury and the Florida Panthers rallied to beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 on Friday night for a two-game split in the Finnish capital.

Keith Yandle, Mike Hoffman, Evgeni Dadonov and Frank Vatrano scored and Jonathan Huberdeau added two assists.

The Panthers overcame an early 2-1 deficit for their first regulation victory and third overall win in the first 11 games.

Michael Grabner scored 1:17 into overtime to lift Arizona 4-3 to their fifth straight win. Brad Richardson, Brendan Perlini and Nick Cousins scored first-period goals for a 3-0 lead that Arizona gave up in the third period.

However, Grabner put in Clayton Keller’s pass for the victory in the extra period.