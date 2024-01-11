Sharjah: Former Italian stars Luigi Di Biagio and Christian Panucci clinched the title of the Legends Padel Tour at the World Padel Academy on Wednesday.
The event served as the kick-off for Sharjah’s Week of the Stars, featuring the participation of 200 top players from 23 countries, including a star-studded line-up of 23 international football legends.
Gripping tie-breaker
The dynamic Italian duo, Di Biagio and Panucci clinched the coveted title by outwitting football legends Ukrainian Andrei Shevchenko and French Vincent Candela in a thrilling final, winning 2-1.
Di Biagio and Panucci rallied from a set down to win the title in a gripping tiebreaker (7-6). Khaled Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), and Sheikh Salem Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, crowned the champions.
Football friendly
The ‘Sharjah’s Week of the Stars’ will continue its activities on Friday with the launch of the first edition of the ‘Night of the Stars’, which will take place at 7.30pm at the Sharjah Sports Club Stadium.
In the friendly football match, the football legends will exhibit the skills and tactics that defined their glory, rekindling the spirit of the competitions they engaged in on the green pitch.
The ‘Night of the Stars’ showcases a six-a-side match with a stellar line-up. The list includes Shevchenko, a former Ballon d’Or winner, Italian and Roma star Francesco Totti, former Italy defender Fabio Cannavaro, legendary Brazilian goalkeeper Dida and his compatriot Aldair Santos. Also joining the elite group on the field are former French goalkeeper Sebastian Frey and Dutch football legend Clarence Seedorf.