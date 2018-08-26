Minneapolis: Jonathan Lucroy homered and drove in four runs, Mike Fiers pitched effectively into the sixth inning, and Oakland beat the Minnesota Twins 6-2 on Saturday night, maintaining the Athletics’ hold on the second wild-card spot.

Lucroy had an RBI single in the first and a three-run homer in the fourth as the Athletics kept at least a four-game lead over Seattle in the wild card chase.

The Mariners were playing at Arizona on Saturday night. Oakland entered 1 1/2 games behind front-running Houston in the American League West. Fiers (10-6) allowed one run and five hits in 5 2/3 innings, striking out seven and walking two to improve to 3-0 in four starts since being acquired from Detroit on August 6.