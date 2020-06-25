Abu Dhabi: With no spectators allowed into stadiums because of COVID-19 protocols, many English football clubs are giving fans the chance to send in photos and have cutouts of themselves put on the seats instead to help dress up stadiums in a bid to create some atmosphere. But, you wouldn’t have expected to see the former Al Qaida leader amongst the fans yet there he was, Osama bin Laden, beaming away.
The cardboard cutout of bin Laden was spotted in the stands of Leeds United at Elland Road, British media has reported.
The club removed the cutout of the former Al Qaeda leader after it was spotted in a photo posted on Twitter.
The BBC quoted Leeds as saying they will “ensure there are no more offensive images” in the stands before Saturday’s game against Fulham.
This isn’t the first time this sort of thing has happened. Australian media reported earlier this month that a cutout of British serial killer Harold Shipman was spotted in the stands of a National Rugby League game between Penrith Panthers and Newcastle Knights.