Glasgow: Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen clinched his fourth title in three months after he won the Scottish Open men’s single title.

Lakshya, ranked No. 41 in the world rankings, had entered the tournament as the top seed and played as per expectations as he defeated Brazilian Ygor Coelho 18-21, 21-18, 21-19 in the final which lasted for 56 minutes to claim the title in Glasgow on Sunday night.

“Happy to win the Scottish Open title! A hard fought match against my friend Ygor Coelho. It was really nice training with you in Denmark and playing a good match against you today,” Lakshya tweeted after the win.