Kobe Bryant Image Credit: AP

Vanessa Bryant, wife of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant, has spoken up about his death. The NBA player was with his daughter, Gianna, on a helicopter ride with seven other people when the helicopter crashed, killing all nine on-board. The world has since been in mourning, with tributes pouring in from all quarters.

Now, Vanessa, who married the player in 2001 and had four children with him, says she is angry.

In an Instagram post, Vanessa wrote: “I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong.

“Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live,” she writes.

“Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over.