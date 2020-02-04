India skipper Virat Kohli Image Credit: AP

Hamilton: Ahead of the ODI series against New Zealand, India skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday paid tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died last week in a helicopter crash along with his daughter Gianna and seven others.

Speaking on the eve of first ODI against New Zealand, Kohli spoke of how Kobe’s death was tough to take.

Kobe Bryant

“It was heartbreaking, it was a shock for everyone,” he said. “I grew up watching those NBA games in the morning and when someone passes away like that, it does put everything in perspective. You get inspired by watching someone, but you understand at the end of the day, life can be so fickle.

“Sometimes, we get too caught up thinking about the game, about what shot to play, what ball we need to bowl, but we forget to live life. It has put everything in perspective for me. I am bracing life and I am appreciating it. You want to enjoy every moment that you are going through, what you are doing in a day is not the most important thing, the most important thing is life itself,” he added.