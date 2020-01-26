Basketball star Kobe Bryant has been killed in a helicopter crash, news website TMZ says

The Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant salutes the crowd after his final game, on April 13, 2016, at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Bryant has been denied membership to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/TNS) Image Credit: TNS

Los Angeles: NBA superstar Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in suburban Los Angeles on Sunday, a city official confirmed to AFP.

Bryant was among five fatalities after the helicopter he was flying in crashed on a hillside in Calabasas just outside Los Angeles.

In an email to AFP, Mayor of Calabasas Alicia Weintraub confirmed Bryant was among the victims.

"Yes, it is confirmed," Weintraub wrote.

The incident came only hours after the former Los Angeles Lakers star, 41, was passed by current Lakers star LeBron James for third on the all-time NBA scoring list in a Saturday game at Philadelphia.