Los Angeles: NBA superstar Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in suburban Los Angeles on Sunday, a city official confirmed to AFP.
Bryant was among five fatalities after the helicopter he was flying in crashed on a hillside in Calabasas just outside Los Angeles.
In an email to AFP, Mayor of Calabasas Alicia Weintraub confirmed Bryant was among the victims.
"Yes, it is confirmed," Weintraub wrote.
The incident came only hours after the former Los Angeles Lakers star, 41, was passed by current Lakers star LeBron James for third on the all-time NBA scoring list in a Saturday game at Philadelphia.