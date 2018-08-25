Jakarta: The UAE’s Jiu-Jitsu fighters, with the two gold, four silver and a bronze, have put them in a position from where they can press to finish in the top 10.

The UAE, with three golds, four silver and one bronze, are currently placed 12 in the medals tally.

Al Lanjawi and Nawad strike gold for UAE

Besides the gold medals in Jiu Jitsu, Ali Al Lanjawi won the gold in the Jet ski event on Friday.

Faizal Al Ketbi capped the day with a gold in the 94kg category but setting the tone was Saeed Al Mazrouei.

The latter handed the UAE the first medal on the penultimate day of the event by winning a bronze in the men’s 62kg Jiu-Jitsu event beating Lebanon’s Daniel Hilal.

Al Mazrouei’s compatriot Omar Al Fadli was there in the same category and even powered his way into the finals.

However, the 18-year-old, who had an exceptional season losing just one match in the Abu Dhabi World Pro after graduating to the adult category, lost the contest in the dying seconds 2-1 on advantage points to Kazakistan’s Darkhan Nortayev and had to be content with the silver.

“I did my best but it was not my day I would say,” said Al Fadli adding, “It was just seconds but that’s what matters you see. Had I held on, things would have been different.”

Al Fadli went on to add that the competition was a huge learning curve for him and vowed that he would come tougher the next time round.

“I’m 18 and believe me it is just the beginning. You will be seeing a lot from me. I’m happy to return with silver for now.”

Al Mazrouei also echoed the same sentiments as Al Fadli saying that, he has been rewarded for the hard work that he has done and it doesn’t matter if it is a bronze.

“I also want to get that gold badly but sometime such unexpected things happen. I would say I did my best and the rest was in the hands of God and probably he wanted me to win a bronze. I shall continue to represent my country in the best possible way in the forthcoming competitions.”