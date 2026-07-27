"I don't know how I do it," Pogacar said. "I now have to find a new goal to chase. Which goal? Let's just not jump ahead of ourselves, and enjoy this moment."

Pogacar's UAE Team Emirates XRG teammate Isaac Del Toro, a 22-year-old Mexican making his Tour debut, was third at 9:42 back from Pogacar, who smiled and held up his hand to signify his wins. His teammates then joined him as they stood proudly on the Champs-Élysees.

"I'm speechless. It's an incredible day, there was an incredible atmosphere," Pogacar said. "I've ridden seven Tours already and I've always finished on the podium. You might think this is a fairytale, it's incredible for me too."

Besides his 5 Tour de France titles, Pogacar has won the 2024 Giro d’Italia and 13 one-day monuments (Milan-San Remo once, Tour of Flanders three times, Liege-Bastogne-Liege four times and Giro di Lombardia five times), besides winning the World Championship Road Race twice.

Anyone who has followed the Slovenian rider’s career trajectory would have known even prior to this monumental achievement that this 27-year-old was marked for greatness.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.