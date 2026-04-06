Tadej Pogacar beats world-class field to win Tour of Flanders

The UAE Team Emirates-XRG cyclist on Sunday won a record-equalling third Tour of Flanders after dropping his main rival Mathieu van der Poel with 18km to ride. The Slovenian four-time Tour de France winner made it two from two in the prestigious one-day classics – he won the Milan-San Remo last month – with a dominant solo effort against a world-class field, further cementing his place in cycling lore.

"For sure motivation is high, the pressure is low, like the tyres will be, let's have a good weekend next weekend and we'll see what happens.

Asked whether he could win all five, the Slovenian cyclist was coy about his chances. "It's two out of five now, let's not get ahead of ourselves," said Pogacar.

He has raced three times this year, winning all three and if he wins Paris-Roubaix, he will join an elite band as just the fourth man to win all five Monuments after Merckx and fellow Belgians Rik Van Looy and Roger De Vlaeminck.

Pogacar, who had triumphed for the first time at Milan-San Remo earlier, could win all five this year. The only Monument missing in his impressive trophy cabinet is Paris-Roubaix, which takes place this weekend. The 27-year-old now has 12 Monument victories, putting him clear in second on the all-time list behind only the great Eddy Merckx with 19.

Also known as De Ronde (The Tour), the Tour of Flanders is one of cycling's most challenging one-day races and was first held in 1913. This year's 278-kilometer (172.7-mile) route featured 16 short but punishing climbs and several cobblestone sections.

The race is one of the "Monuments" of cycling – the five most prestigious one-day events in the sport – along with Milan-San Remo, Paris-Roubaix, Liege-Bastogne-Liege and the Giro di Lombardia.

Even as Pogacar raised his arms in triumph and punched the air while crossing the line 34 seconds ahead of Van der Poel, the duo was mobbed by photographers and warmly hugged each other at the finish.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.