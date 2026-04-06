Tadej Pogacar beats world-class field to win Tour of Flanders

Also known as De Ronde , the Tour of Flanders is one of cycling's most challenging races
Trust Tadej Pogacar to keep the UAE flag flying high wherever he races.
The UAE Team Emirates-XRG cyclist on Sunday won a record-equalling third Tour of Flanders after dropping his main rival Mathieu van der Poel with 18km to ride. The Slovenian four-time Tour de France winner made it two from two in the prestigious one-day classics – he won the Milan-San Remo last month – with a dominant solo effort against a world-class field, further cementing his place in cycling lore.
Even as Pogacar raised his arms in triumph and punched the air while crossing the line 34 seconds ahead of Van der Poel, the duo was mobbed by photographers and warmly hugged each other at the finish.
"It was a really crazy race today, I don't know what to say: super-hard from I don't know which kilometre," Pogacar told Belgian TV.
"I don't race too much, so when I race there is pressure to win.
"So far everything went perfect for me, so I can be more than happy.
"Coming next week to Roubaix, I can go motivated, but I try to enjoy the cobbles."
The race is one of the "Monuments" of cycling – the five most prestigious one-day events in the sport – along with Milan-San Remo, Paris-Roubaix, Liege-Bastogne-Liege and the Giro di Lombardia.
Also known as De Ronde (The Tour), the Tour of Flanders is one of cycling's most challenging one-day races and was first held in 1913. This year's 278-kilometer (172.7-mile) route featured 16 short but punishing climbs and several cobblestone sections.
Double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel, on his Flanders debut, held on for an impressive third place ahead of fellow Belgian Wout van Aert after more than six hours riding around Flanders.
Pogacar, who had triumphed for the first time at Milan-San Remo earlier, could win all five this year. The only Monument missing in his impressive trophy cabinet is Paris-Roubaix, which takes place this weekend. The 27-year-old now has 12 Monument victories, putting him clear in second on the all-time list behind only the great Eddy Merckx with 19.
He has raced three times this year, winning all three and if he wins Paris-Roubaix, he will join an elite band as just the fourth man to win all five Monuments after Merckx and fellow Belgians Rik Van Looy and Roger De Vlaeminck.
Asked whether he could win all five, the Slovenian cyclist was coy about his chances. "It's two out of five now, let's not get ahead of ourselves," said Pogacar.
"Let's enjoy the moment, let's enjoy this victory today and go with motivation to Roubaix and we'll see what happens.
"For sure motivation is high, the pressure is low, like the tyres will be, let's have a good weekend next weekend and we'll see what happens.
"I'm going to enjoy (it) no matter what the result will be."
Given his impressive form this year, it would take a brave man to bet against this elite cyclist making history.