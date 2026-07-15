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Costumes, cheers, and cycling: The Tour de France experience

Fans become part of the spectacle at 113th edition of prestigious cycling event

Last updated:
Virendra Saklani, Chief Visual Journalist
1 MIN READ
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Spectators ride bicycles hanging from a telehandler along the race route at the start of the 10th stage of the 113th edition of the Tour de France cycling race.
Spectators ride bicycles hanging from a telehandler along the race route at the start of the 10th stage of the 113th edition of the Tour de France cycling race.
AFP

The Tour de France is renowned for its vibrant, carnival-like atmosphere, with spectators gathering along the roadside to cheer on the riders. A defining feature of the event is the creativity of its fans, many of whom wear colourful and imaginative costumes that add excitement and personality to the race.

This tradition reflects the passion and enthusiasm of cycling supporters, making the Tour not only a world-class sporting competition but also a unique celebration where the spectators become part of the spectacle.

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