Costumes, cheers, and cycling: The Tour de France experience

The Tour de France is renowned for its vibrant, carnival-like atmosphere, with spectators gathering along the roadside to cheer on the riders. A defining feature of the event is the creativity of its fans, many of whom wear colourful and imaginative costumes that add excitement and personality to the race.

This tradition reflects the passion and enthusiasm of cycling supporters, making the Tour not only a world-class sporting competition but also a unique celebration where the spectators become part of the spectacle.