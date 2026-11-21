Sajad Jawad's sudden death shocks sporting community after major victory
Dubai: Iraqi bodybuilding champion Sajad Jawad has died just three days after winning gold at the Asian Bodybuilding Championships in Thailand, leaving the country’s sporting community in shock.
The Iraqi National Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness confirmed his death in an official statement but did not disclose the medical reason behind his passing.
Federation president Faiz Abdul-Hassan and other officials offered their condolences to Jawad’s family and relatives, paying tribute to the athlete who had represented Iraq at several continental and international competitions.
The news came shortly after what was one of the biggest achievements of Jawad’s career. He secured first place in the 90kg category at the Asian Championships in Thailand, earning the gold medal and the continental title.
His latest success marked a significant turnaround from an earlier appearance at the same competition, when he finished 11th in the 90kg division. He had continued to represent Iraq at international events before eventually reaching the top of the podium.
The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear. Some media reports have suggested that Jawad suffered a sudden health emergency, while others have raised the possibility of severe physical exhaustion or changes to his diet following the demanding competition.
However, none of these accounts has been confirmed by the federation or supported by an official medical report. The federation’s statement did not provide details about his health before his death, and it would be premature to link his passing to his training, diet or participation in the championship.
Jawad had a massive following on social media, boasting over 260,000 followers on Instagram. Fans have shared their condolences on his final few posts. He had even posted about his latest triumph in Thailand.
Jawad’s death has brought an abrupt end to a career that had just reached a major milestone. His gold medal in Thailand had put him among the Asian champions in his category, giving Iraqi bodybuilding a moment to celebrate.
The federation’s announcement has instead left his family, teammates and supporters mourning an athlete who had carried the Iraqi flag at competitions beyond his home country.