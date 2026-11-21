His latest success marked a significant turnaround from an earlier appearance at the same competition, when he finished 11th in the 90kg division. He had continued to represent Iraq at international events before eventually reaching the top of the podium.

The news came shortly after what was one of the biggest achievements of Jawad’s career. He secured first place in the 90kg category at the Asian Championships in Thailand, earning the gold medal and the continental title.

Jawad’s death has brought an abrupt end to a career that had just reached a major milestone. His gold medal in Thailand had put him among the Asian champions in his category, giving Iraqi bodybuilding a moment to celebrate.

Jawad had a massive following on social media, boasting over 260,000 followers on Instagram. Fans have shared their condolences on his final few posts. He had even posted about his latest triumph in Thailand.

However, none of these accounts has been confirmed by the federation or supported by an official medical report. The federation’s statement did not provide details about his health before his death, and it would be premature to link his passing to his training, diet or participation in the championship.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear. Some media reports have suggested that Jawad suffered a sudden health emergency, while others have raised the possibility of severe physical exhaustion or changes to his diet following the demanding competition.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.