Song hits high note in Philippines as Pavit wraps up Asian Tour title

Pavit Tangkamolprasert secures Asian Tour Order of Merit title in dramatic finish
South Korea's Song Min-hyuk romped to a seven-shot victory in the Asian Tour's season-ending Philippine Open on Sunday, as Thailand's Pavit Tangkamolprasert wrapped up the 2026 order of merit honours despite finishing in a tie for 44th.
The rising South Korean star earned the Asian Tour "Rookie of the Year" title after carding a level-par 70 to finish on 15-under, having taken the lead on Friday with a remarkable 10-under 60, which included a hole-in-one, at Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club.
Pavit was crowned Asia's number one for the first time as Australia's Travis Smyth, second in the order of merit, shot a 67 for a share of 12th at Southwoods.
Smyth needed a top-two finish to have any chance of catching the Thai.
"Feels like a dream comes true, you know," said Pavit after becoming the fifth Thai to win the coveted title after Thongchai Jaidee, Thaworn Wiratchant, a two-time winner, Jazz Janewattananond and Kiradech Aphibarnrat.
"It's not easy... took me almost nine years to win my first Asian Tour event in Macau, and yeah, today I won the Order of Merit after 20 years," he said after finishing at one-over par for the tournament.
"Gotta work harder now because big tournaments are coming up next year, and the Asian Tour is getting stronger."
South Koreans Jung Jae-hyung (63), Wang Jeung-hun (67), Kim Min-kyu (67) and Ham Jeong-woo (69), plus Rattanon Wannasrichan (66) and Sarit Suwannarut (70) from Thailand, finished in a six-way tie for second on eight-under par.
It was Song's second win of the season after a home soil triumph at the Maekyung Open in May and it catapulted the 22-year-old to third place on the order of merit and the rookie crown.
"It felt good having a big lead going into the last day," said Song, who started his final round how he finished - with a seven-stroke cushion.
"Everything fell in place for me this week and it means so much to win an event overseas. It gives me great confidence with the new season not far away."