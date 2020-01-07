Members of Mumbai Indians celebrate after their win in the IPL final against Chennai Super Kings in 2019. Image Credit: AP

New Delhi: While the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to get under way at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29, the final will be played on May 24. The 57-day window also means that host broadcasters Star are likely to have their way and there will be no double headers. The starting time is almost certain to be 7.30pm (6pm UAE).

Sources in the know of developments confirmed that the 2020 edition will be played over 57 days and the longer window means that double headers could now be a thing of the past.

“While the full schedule isn’t ready yet, the final is set to be played on May 24 and with the tournament starting on March 29, you obviously get a longer window than say 45 days. So, there should be no issue in accommodating one game a day. In fact, it should be a walk in the park for those chalking out how matches will be played over 57 days,” the source said.

Asked about the starting time, considering that Star is keen on an early start, the source said it was almost certain that games will start at 7.30pm and it isn’t just about the broadcasters.