Dubai: With their expectations set high, the Indian boxing squad is ready to take the Asian Games by storm.

Fan favourites Shiva Thapa, Vikas Krishnan and Manoj Kumar will be seen returning to the boxing ring this year.

Indian female boxing sensation Mary Kom will not be returning to the Asian Games this year in order to devote her time training for the world championships taking place this November, but fans need not fear as World Championship silver-medallist Sarjubala Devi will be taking Kom’s place in the boxing squad for the Games.

When asked about his training in an interview with FirstPost, Thapa said: “I’m putting in more hours and trying to make the most of it. I’m trying to analyse what can be done better to make perfection in the moves which I have not been perfect at. We had a great training camp in Patiala. The coaches have been looking after us, and have been guiding us all the way.”

The Indian boxing contingent have expressed their desires to win gold medals on plenty of occasions and their chances of doing so are looking quite good.

Most of the team members have been previously successful both in the Asian Games as well as in the Olympics and the Commonwealth Games. The players have been working hard for months. Will their hard work will pay off? Only time will tell.