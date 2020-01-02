Akash Malik Image Credit: IOC

New Delhi: Akash Malik, who made history after clinching India’s first silver in archery at the Youth Olympics in 2018, said he is confident that the Indian archers will be on the podium at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“I am sure the Indian archery contingent will win a medal. The players for the team will be selected through trials, which will be held early in 2020,” Malik said.

He added that the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games, from January 10 to 22, will serve as good preparation for the Indian archery Olympic team trials.