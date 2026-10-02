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India-Pakistan could meet thrice in 2027 ICC World Cup

India-Pakistan Could Clash Up to Three Times in 2027 ODI World Cup

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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India's Virat Kohli and Axar Patel shake hands with Pakistan's players after winning the Champions Trophy match in Dubai on February 23. The two teams will be facing each other on September 14 with another two potential contests during Asia Cup.
India's Virat Kohli and Axar Patel shake hands with Pakistan's players after winning the Champions Trophy match in Dubai on February 23. The two teams will be facing each other on September 14 with another two potential contests during Asia Cup.
AFP

Dubai: India and Pakistan could face each other as many as three times at the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup, with the new tournament format creating the possibility of a repeat meeting in the Super 7 stage.

The arch-rivals have been drawn in Group A alongside defending champions Australia, Afghanistan, co-hosts Zimbabwe and one qualifier. Group B contains South Africa, New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and another qualifier.

India and Pakistan will first meet on October 10 at the Wanderers in Johannesburg in the Group Stage match. Under the new format, the top three teams from each group and the better fourth-placed team will advance to the Super 7 stage.

If both qualify, they are scheduled to meet again on November 7 in Cape Town during the Super 7 phase. A third meeting could then take place if both reach the semi-finals or final.

The 2027 World Cup has been expanded to 14 teams and will feature a three-stage structure before the knockouts. The Super 7 consists of seven teams playing a round-robin, with the top four reaching the semifinals.

There could be even more India-Pakistan cricket in 2027. Five months before the World Cup, the teams are also expected to meet in the Asia Cup, potentially twice and three times if both reach the final.

That means four India-Pakistan ODIs could be possible within six months, with the number potentially rising to six if they also meet in World Cup knockout matches.

The rivalry will continue this weekend, with India and Pakistan facing each other for the Asian Games men’s cricket gold medal on October 3 in Nisshin, Japan.

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