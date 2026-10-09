India gets new opponent after Pakistan withdraws from Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

Pakistan have won the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy three times, including a shared title with India in 2018 when the final was abandoned because of rain. Bangladesh, meanwhile, will be looking to make an impact in the competition, having yet to win the trophy.

The Men in Blue will enter the tournament as defending champions after beating China 1-0 in the 2024 final. The victory secured a record-extending fifth title for the Indian men’s team, which has also won the competition in 2011, 2016, 2018 and 2023.

Jalandhar’s Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium will host the opening ceremony, and all league-stage matches from October 27 to November 2. The tournament will then move to Mohali, where the semi-finals will be played on November 4, followed by the final on November 5.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) had reportedly requested a neutral venue for its matches. However, Hockey India and the AHF did not agree to the proposed change, leaving Pakistan to withdraw from the competition according to Geo Super.

The competition will be held from October 27 to November 5 in Jalandhar and Mohali. Bangladesh accepted an invitation from the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) to take Pakistan’s place after the latter declined to participate in the tournament in India, according to media reports.

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