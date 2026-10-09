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India gets new opponent after Pakistan withdraws from Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

Pakistan's withdrawal reshapes Asian Hockey Champions Trophy matchups

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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India's Amit Rohidas (R) and Pakistan's Muhammad Ammad (L) fight for the ball during the 2026 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup group stage match between Pakistan and India at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, western Netherlands, on August 19, 2026.
India's Amit Rohidas (R) and Pakistan's Muhammad Ammad (L) fight for the ball during the 2026 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup group stage match between Pakistan and India at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, western Netherlands, on August 19, 2026.
AFP-KOEN VAN WEEL

Dubai: India will face a new opponent at the 2026 Asian Hockey Champions Trophy after Pakistan refused to travel to India for the six-team tournament, with Bangladesh set to replace them.

The competition will be held from October 27 to November 5 in Jalandhar and Mohali. Bangladesh accepted an invitation from the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) to take Pakistan’s place after the latter declined to participate in the tournament in India, according to media reports.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) had reportedly requested a neutral venue for its matches. However, Hockey India and the AHF did not agree to the proposed change, leaving Pakistan to withdraw from the competition according to Geo Super.

Jalandhar’s Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium will host the opening ceremony, and all league-stage matches from October 27 to November 2. The tournament will then move to Mohali, where the semi-finals will be played on November 4, followed by the final on November 5.

India will now Bangladesh on October 27 following the opening ceremony.

The Men in Blue will enter the tournament as defending champions after beating China 1-0 in the 2024 final. The victory secured a record-extending fifth title for the Indian men’s team, which has also won the competition in 2011, 2016, 2018 and 2023.

Pakistan have won the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy three times, including a shared title with India in 2018 when the final was abandoned because of rain. Bangladesh, meanwhile, will be looking to make an impact in the competition, having yet to win the trophy.

The tournament will provide India with an opportunity to defend their crown on home soil, as their toughest opponent are longer in the event.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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