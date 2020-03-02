MS Dhoni on his farm Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known for his smart thinking, either it is to break a partnership of the rivals or to chase down a stiff target. But now he is thinking differently.

The Chennai Super Kings skipper, who was given a hero’s welcome on his arrival in Chennai for the latest edition of the Indian Premier League, will be eager to reap the rewards of the hard-work that he had put in during his stay with the Yellow jerseys in what is rumoured as his last season. However, Dhoni has started sowing seeds for the future, well past his playing time.

He is preparing the next stage of his life as a farmer. Recently a video of him at his farm in Ranchi went viral where he is seen sowing the seeds after a traditional ceremony. The stumper plans to grow watermelon and papaya and learnt the tricks of the trade. “Start of organic farming of watermelon in Ranchi followed by papaya in 20 days time. first time so very excited,” Dhoni had posted on his facebook page along with a two-minute video.

Dhoni’s arrival in Chennai has sent the Whistle Podu fans on a frenzy. The official Twitter handle of the Chennai-based franchise on Monday posted a 59-second video and said: "Every goose shall bump with first day first show feels! Just start the whistles!"