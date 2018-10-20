Los Angeles: Floyd Mayweather has not contacted UFC about a boxing match with Khabib Nurmagomedov despite both sides hyping the prospect, UFC president Dana White told ESPN in a website posting on Friday.

“Don’t pay attention to it,” White said. “The Mayweather team has not approached us at all. Khabib is under contract with the UFC. We haven’t talked to anybody from the Mayweather team. Floyd is very good at getting his name back out there when he’s ready.”

Russia’s Nurmagomedov, 30, defended his UFC lightweight crown with a submission victory over Ireland’s Conor McGregor two weeks ago in the top-selling UFC fight ever, improving his record to 27-0.

American Mayweather, 41, came out of retirement last year to box McGregor and stopped him in the 10th round in Las Vegas to raise his career record to 50-0.

Nurmagomedov told Mayweather adviser Leonard Ellerbe in an online video that “We have to fight” while Mayweather told TMZ earlier this week his team can “make it happen.”

The Russian’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, told ESPN his fighter would “respect the contract” with UFC but added, “we’re open if Floyd wants to box Khabib.”

“You have a guy who is 50-0, a guy who is 27-0 — both have never tasted defeat… If the two forces clash, that’s a real fight.”

The Nevada State Athletic Commission has suspended Nurmagomedov temporarily for his post-fight actions after being McGregor, climbing out of the octagon and fighting members of the Irishman’s entourage. A disciplinary ban into next year is possible.