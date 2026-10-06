ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 ticket demand tops one million applications

Global demand surges as fans seek tickets for the 2027 Cricket World Cup
Dubai: Interest in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 has surged since ticket registrations opened, with more than one million ticket applications submitted within three days of the ballot launching on October 1, 2026.
More than 320,000 supporters have already entered the ticket ballot, collectively applying for over 1.1 million tickets for matches being staged in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.
The India-Pakistan clash is proving to be the biggest draw so far, attracting more than 110,000 applications. The South Africa-India match has received over 92,000, while India against Australia has generated more than 86,000 applications.
The pre-seeded Super 7 meeting between India (A1) and Pakistan (A3) on November 7 is currently the fourth most sought-after fixture, with close to 78,000 applications.
Demand for the November 21 final is also high, with almost 69,000 applications already submitted.
ICC CEO, Sanjog Gupta said: “One million ticket applications in just over 48 hours of opening the ticket ballot is a demonstration of the attention, stature and affiliation for ICC Cricket World Cup 2027. ICC events are now spectacles which transcend cultural and geographic boundaries and serve as platforms to widen and deepen fandom for the sport.
“This is also Africa's moment to shine as an ICC marquee men's event is returning to the continent after two decades and brings with it the attention of 2.5 billion cricket fans across 120+ countries. We aim to ‘make the circle bigger’, for fans, for the athletes, for the game, and for communities who will gather to celebrate the competition and the culture. The ballot is open, and we can't wait to host the world so get in if you haven't already.”
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 Local Organising Committee CEO, Qondisa Ngwenya, said: “To see more than one million tickets already applied for is a major statement by global fans and shows the extraordinary appetite to be part of this tournament.
“South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia are ready to open their doors to the world and deliver a World Cup that is memorable both on and off the field. This is an opportunity to bring new audiences into the game and showcase the passion, diversity and hospitality of our region to a global audience. We cannot wait to welcome fans from across Africa and around the world to experience a World Cup like it has never been seen before with us.”