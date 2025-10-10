How sports fans lost $3.3m in football cyber scams in two years

Fraudsters target football fans with fake tickets and merchandise
Dubai: While millions celebrate football's biggest moments from FIFA World Cup Qualifiers to Champions League clashes, cybercriminals are running their own game plan. The scoreboard? A staggering $3.3 million stolen from unsuspecting fans in just two years. Kaspersky's latest findings reveal a darker side to sports fandom: sophisticated scammers exploiting your loyalty, turning match day excitement into financial devastation.
The dream of watching your team live can quickly become a nightmare. Phishing sites now perfectly clone legitimate vendors like Ticketmaster, dangling irresistible bait, complete a survey, win $1,000. The catch? A "small" commission fee that leads nowhere. No gift card. No refund. Just empty pockets and crushed hopes.
The damage extends beyond fake tickets. Counterfeit passes, overpriced resales, and convincing imposter websites form an ecosystem designed to drain your wallet before you even reach the stadium gates.
That limited-edition jersey at an unbeatable price? It's bait. Fraudsters clone official team stores with precision stolen logos, professional product photos, fabricated reviews. One click later, your payment details are compromised.
Kaspersky documented a Stanley Cup-themed phishing store where victims received nothing but unauthorised charges draining their accounts. The merchandise never ships. The damage multiplies.
Missing the match isn't an option, and scammers know it. Fake streaming platforms promise "exclusive access" or "special discounts" to must-watch games. You enter your credit card information, expecting kickoff. Instead, you get redirected to more scam pages while cybercriminals rack up charges on your stolen card.
No sport is safe. From NFL Sundays to UEFA Champions League nights, fraudsters cast wide nets across global tournaments, ensuring a constant supply of victims.
"Sports events unite the world, but cybercriminals are united in their mission to exploit that passion," warns Olga Altukhova, Senior Web Content Analyst at Kaspersky. "These traps look flawless. They feel legitimate. That's exactly why verification before payment isn't optional, it's essential."
The threat has prompted action beyond cybersecurity firms. South African rugby stars Pieter-Steph Du Toit and RG Snyman have joined Kaspersky's six-month "Safer Together" campaign, with Du Toit emphasising: "Supporting your team should never come with hidden risks. We're reminding everyone to protect themselves from threats you can't see from the pitch."
1. Official channels only
Purchase tickets exclusively through event organizers' verified websites. Third-party sellers are minefields.
2. Verify every stream
If a streaming service isn't directly linked from official broadcasters or team sites, walk away. Check for HTTPS, read independent reviews, and never submit payment information to unfamiliar platforms.
3. Authenticate merchandise sources
Verified retailers only. If the deal seems too good, it's designed to steal from you.
4. Treat links like landmines
Free tickets, gift cards, exclusive offers via email or social media? Assume they're phishing attempts until proven otherwise.
5. Deploy security solutions
Real-time protection against malicious sites, phishing emails, and payment skimmers isn't paranoia, it's necessity.
