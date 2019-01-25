Ridden by former Dubai World Cup-winning jockey Fernando Jara, the French-bred colt was notching up his second win in three starts since arriving at Al Rayhi’s Grandstand Stables. “We were really hoping that he would be our UAE Derby horse this year,” Al Rayhi said. “I’ve been quite enthusiastic to have a runner for Dubai World Cup night, and then he answers my prayers. We are obviously very excited with him as I still feel that he has a lot of improvement in him and this run with bring him on in leaps and bounds.”