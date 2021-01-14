Rebel's Romance (left), ridden by William Buick and trained by Charlie Appleby, wins the UAE 2000 Guineas Trial race at Meydan racecourse on Thursday. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: There is nothing more thrilling in a horse race than to see two young enthusiastic horses get involved in a dogfight like the one we were treated to at Meydan Racecourse on Thursday night in the UAE 2000 Guineas Trial Sponsored By Hamdan Bin Mohammed Cruise Terminal Stakes.

The synergy between jockey and horse was crucial to the outcome of the 1,600 metre contest with a super-confident William Buick nursing Rebel’s Romance to a narrow victory over Mouheeb, the mount of Ryan Curatolo.

Watching both horses battle down the dusty Meydan straight under the arcs of the spotlights was a thing of beauty.

Rebel’s Romance was notching a third career victory and first in the UAE while Mouheeb was tasting defeat for the first time following his emphatic career debut at Jebel Ali Racecourse last month.

Topper Bill, ridden by jockey Richard Mullen and trained by Satish Seemar, parades the ring after winning the Dubai Trophy at Meydan. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Losing is the best teacher and Mouheeb’s trainer, Nicholas Bachalard, will be more than happy that his youngster will have learned a lot in a defeat which can only bring him on for the rest of the season.

But there was no taking anything away from Rebel’s Romance who looked very much a horse for the future. “Coming into it was our gate speed and how far we can get and how much ground we will have to make up,” said Appleby.

“(But) once William got him into a nice pitch and he was travelling well and once he sort of angled him out, I was confident as you could be around here as he galloped out to the line.

“To be fair to William, he looked after him and gave him a nice education. The last couple of 100 yards it looked a bit tight on TV but he was just riding him hands and heels,” added Appleby.

“He’s a big scopey kind of horse, he’s a son of Dubai. He was a bit of a boy during the early part of his career by that boy has come to hand. Whatever he does for the rest of his career is going to be a bonus.

“He’s a horse if we mind him the right way we’ll have some fun with him for the years to come,” added Appleby who heads into the 2000 Guineas with a solid chance. Rebel Romance was gifting Appleby a 96th UAE victory.

Meanwhile, the Satish Seemar-trained Topper Bill put his best foot forward to win the Dubai Trophy Sponsored By DP World UAE Region Stakes from Saeed Bin Surour’s First Smile.