Dubai: Godolphin’s Ghaiyyath leads a strong trio of Dubai-owned horses in the chase for major honours at the 2020 Cartier Racing Awards, which reward excellence in European racing annually at the end of each season.
Charlie Appleby’s outstanding galloper tops both the Cartier Horse of the Year and Cartier Older Horse standings with 118 points ahead of Irish-trained Magical (112). The title could be decided when the pair meet in the Champion Stakes at Ascot on British Champions Day, October 17.
Battaash, raced by owner Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, holds a commanding lead in the Cartier Sprinter division with 80 points and is well clear of Glass Slippers (56), Dream Of Dreams (48) and Golden Horde (48).
Godolphin’s Pinatubo leads the Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt caregory with 72 points.
The Cartier Racing Awards were established in 1991 and feature eight equine awards. In addition, the Cartier/Daily Telegraph Award of Merit goes to the person or persons who, in the opinion of the Cartier Jury, has/have done the most for European racing and/or breeding either over their lifetime or within the past 12 months.
European horseracing’s top awards are arrived at through three established strands. Points are earned by horses in Pattern races (30% of the total) and these are combined at the end of season with the opinions of a panel of racing journalists/handicappers (35%) and votes from readers of Racing Post and The Daily Telegraph (35%).
The 30th annual Cartier Racing Awards will be awarded in November.
Cartier Racing Awards
(Points earned upto and including Sunday, October 4, 2020)
Cartier Horse Of The Year
Ghaiyyath - 118
Magical - 112
Love - 96
Barney Roy - 92
Fancy Blue - 88
Nazeef - 88
Persian King - 88
Alpine Star - 80
Battaash - 80
Stradivarius - 80
Pinatubo - 72
Tarnawa - 72
Way To Paris - 72