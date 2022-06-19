Naval Crown and jockey James Doyle took the final day’s highlight, the Platinum Jubilee Stakes, at Royal Ascot for Charlie Appleby and Godolphin.
The 33-1 newcomer to sprinting beat his stable companion Creative Force by a neck ridden by William Buick to earn trainer Appleby a one-two finish on the last day.
The pair were followed across the line by America’s Campanelle and Australia’s Artorius in a dead-heat.
Wokingham Stakes
The Queen, who has been experiencing mobility issues and was not at Royal Ascot, ended the meeting without a winner as King’s Lynn finished 14th.
Rohaan, ridden by Ryan Moore, became the first horse this century to claim back-to-back victories in the Wokingham Stakes - coming in at 18-1 to beat Popmaster by three-quarters of a length.