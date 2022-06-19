Copy of 2022-06-18T153421Z_261081084_UP1EI6I1798H3_RTRMADP_3_HORSERACING-ASCOT-1655634827075
Naval Crown, ridden by James Doyle wins the 16:20 Platinum Jubilee Stakes as Creative Force, ridden by William Buick places second. Image Credit: REUTERS

Naval Crown and jockey James Doyle took the final day’s highlight, the Platinum Jubilee Stakes, at Royal Ascot for Charlie Appleby and Godolphin.

The 33-1 newcomer to sprinting beat his stable companion Creative Force by a neck ridden by William Buick to earn trainer Appleby a one-two finish on the last day.

The pair were followed across the line by America’s Campanelle and Australia’s Artorius in a dead-heat.

Wokingham Stakes

The Queen, who has been experiencing mobility issues and was not at Royal Ascot, ended the meeting without a winner as King’s Lynn finished 14th.

Rohaan, ridden by Ryan Moore, became the first horse this century to claim back-to-back victories in the Wokingham Stakes - coming in at 18-1 to beat Popmaster by three-quarters of a length.