Siskin won the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh on Friday. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: Siskin might not be a Dancing Brave, a Frankel or an Enable, not yet.

But the manner in which he won the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh on Friday, would suggest that he has the makings to emulate three of his owner, Prince Khalid Abdullah’s greatest horses.

With former Irish champion jockey Colin Keane delivering an ice-cool performance in the face of an assault by an army of rivals representing 11-time Guineas-winning handler Aidan O’Brien, Siskin exuded class as he crossed the finish lengths clear of Vatican City and Armory.

It was a landmark first success in the Irish Classic for Keane and trainer Ger Lyons, who was recording the biggest win of his 26-year-old career.

“Fair play to Colin, he was out there on his own against a football team,” said an emotional Lyons. “It’s a dream come true.

“You don’t get a Guineas handed to you and they both stood up when it was needed. If there was a kink in that horse then he wasn’t going to go through that gap. Colin is the best there is at the minute. He’s only a kid and he’s going to keep improving.

“I also want to thank Khalid Abdullah who is watching in Paris I’m sure. They are the ultimate breeders.”