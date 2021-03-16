Dubai: Rashid bin Dalmook bin Juma Al Maktoum was on Tuesday officially appointed Chairman of the Board of both Dubai Racing Club and Dubai Equestrian Club.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Decision Nos. 11 and 12 of 2021 regarding the Boards of DRC and DEC respectively.
According to the decision, Mohammad Essa Al Adhab and Khalifa Thani bin Abood Al Falasi were also appointed to the Boards of both clubs. The Board will serve for a term of three years. Both decisions are active from their date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.