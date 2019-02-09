Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attended the 20th edition of the UAE President Endurance Cup at the Emirates Endurance Village at Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi.
Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, also attended the 160km endurance event that saw the participation of 313 riders from 38 countries.
Riding Lockelea Starwood Comet from F3 Stables, Saeed Ahmed Al Harbi galloped to the finish line to snatch the UAE President Endurance Cup title.
Shaikh Hamdan, owner of F3 Stables, expressed his happiness with the achievement at the hotly-contested title.
The second place title went to the rider Fares Abdul Rahman Al Ghilani from Wathba Stables, whereas F3 Stables’ Salem Saeed Al Owais came in third place.