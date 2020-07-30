Fancy Blue, Ryan Moore up (ahead), on way to winning the Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood on Thursday. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: It was an unusually restrained day for Dubai-owned horses on third day at Glorious Goodwood as Ryan Moore delivered two typically authoritative rides to land a Group race double, including an impressive victory aboard Irish-trained Fancy Blue in the feature race of the afternoon, the Nassau Stakes.

Last seen winning the Prix de Diane Longines as Chantilly in France, where she won in a nail-biting four-horse blanket finish, Fancy Blue continued her upward curve at Goodwood when holding Tom Marquand and One Voice by a neck.

Nazeef, winner of the Group 1 Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket earlier this month, rallied late under Jim Crowley to finish 2 ¾ lengths in third for owner Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance.

Having won the Sussex Stakes on Wednesday with the outstanding Mohaather, Sheikh Hamdan had several leading chances in the three Group races at Goodwood on Thursday, but luck was not on his side.

Qaader was fifth in the Group 2 Richamond Stakes, won by Supremacy, while Al Sasy was last of six in the Group 3 Gordon Stakes.

Thursday’s honours were snapped up by Moore who is widely regarded as one of Europe’s best jockeys together with Frankie Dettori, and the mild-manned English rider showed just why with stunning back-to-back wins.

It was also a historic day for Donnacha O’Brien, the 21-year-old son of top Irish handler Aidan O’Brien who struck with his first runner in Britain and at the highest level.

Donnacha, who was Irish champion apprentice jockey in 2016 and Irish flat racing Champion Jockey for the first time in 2018, only started training this year

“Donnacha said he was very happy with her,” Moore told Racing TV, after Fancy Blue’s impressive win.

“She’s still a little bit babyish and possibly running downhill on quick ground wasn’t ideal for her. She’ll get a mile and a half but obviously that’s (the Arc) a long way away yet. The best filly won.”