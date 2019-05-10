Dubai: Trainer Saeed Bin Surour uncovered a potential Royal Ascot contender when Final Song demolished her rivals to win the British Stallion Studs EFB Maiden Fillies’ Stakes at Ascot Racecourse on Friday.

With Oisin Murphy doing the steering, the impressive Dark Angel filly looked every bit the class act that she is thought to be when streaking home five lengths clear of Mrs Flanders.

The Albany Stakes is the likely target as Bin Surour believes that, the further she goes, the better she is.

The Queen Mary seemed the obvious next target for Final Song but Bin Surour told Racing TV: “She was impressive. She’s always worked well in the morning and has shown plenty of class at home. I think she wants six furlongs and nice ground — we’re thinking Royal Ascot, I think it will be the Albany.”

Murphy was also full of praise for his mount and said: “It looks like she’s got a big engine and she’s got an exciting future.”

Meanwhile, Forest Ranger completed the Group 2 Huxley Stakes double, one of the showpiece races on the final day of Chester Racecourse’s May Festival, with an authoritative performance on Friday.

Ridden by Tony Hamilton, Malton handler Richard Fahey’s long-time stable jockey, the winner crossed the line three-quarters of a length clear of Matterhorn, representing Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai.

Success Days, the mount of Ryan Moore was one-and-a-quarter lengths back in third with the favourite Addeybb taking fourth place.

Trained by William Haggas for Major General Shaikh Ahmad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Deputy Chief of Dubai Police and Public Security, Addeybb has been struggling to the find the form of 2017-2018 when he won five of his six starts including the bet 365 Mile at Sandown Park last April.

Looking ahead to Forest Ranger’s likely targets following his third Pattern race victory, Fahey told Racing TV: “The Diomed (Stakes G3 at Epsom on May 31) was mentioned, but we will probably take that out now. I think there are five races here so we will look abroad.

“He is not good enough for the Group Ones.”