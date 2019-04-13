Jockey Hugh Bowman celebrates on the back of champion race horse Winx after her final race to victory in the Longines Queen Elizabeth Stakes during the Championships Race Day in Sydney on April 13, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Sydney: Seven-year-old mare Winx won her third consecutive Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick on Saturday to finish her illustrious career with a 33rd straight win, a record 25th Group One victory and nearly $19 million (Dh69.7 million) in prize money.

Winx was ridden by Hugh Bowman and trained by Chris Waller.

“It’s over,” Bowman said. “This horse has captured the hearts of a lot of people around the globe. I am so proud of her. Maybe we will never know how good she really is.”

Waller said he was glad Winx’s final race ended in her typical style, moving up from midfield with about 150 metres to go.

“I hadn’t thought about winning a race like today ever in my lifetime,” Waller said. “And it is such a special moment to share it with not only my beautiful wife and my beautiful children, but the beautiful people who have been right behind Winx.”

On March 2 at Randwick, Winx set the record for most Group One wins with her 23rd, breaking the former Group One record held by retired Irish horse Hurricane Fly.

Winx had had another Group One win in the George Ryder Stakes at Sydney’s Rosehill on March 23 and overall had 37 wins from 43 starts.